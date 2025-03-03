-0.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Mar 03, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham's MP praises Somerset Women’s Centre in visit to hear about its...
News

Burnham’s MP praises Somerset Women’s Centre in visit to hear about its work

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ashley Fox, MP for Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater, recently visited the Somerset Women’s Centre to learn more about the crucial support it provides to women across the county.

Ashley Fox, MP for Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater, recently visited the Somerset Women’s Centre to learn more about the crucial support it provides to women across the county.

Operated by The Nelson Trust, the Somerset Women’s Centre offers specialist services such as change, criminal justice, and court diversion programmes, helping women navigate challenging circumstances and rebuild their lives.

During the visit, the Burnham-On-Sea MP met with staff to hear about the impact of the centre’s work.

“The Somerset Women’s Centre plays a vital role in supporting women facing complex challenges, and it was inspiring to understand the dedication of the team in delivering these life-changing services,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

This year marks The Nelson Trust’s 40th anniversary, and to celebrate, the Somerset Women’s Centre is hosting a series of art-based workshops throughout June.

The initiative aims to provide a creative outlet for women to express their personal journeys through art.  The centre is actively seeking local volunteers to lead workshops and share their expertise.

Gemma Berry at The Nelson Trust says: “We’re excited to be celebrating 40 years of The Nelson Trust by offering these workshops, which will allow women to share their stories through art.”

“We’re looking for local volunteers to lead sessions and inspire creativity, and we’d love to hear from anyone interested in getting involved.”

For more information on how to support the Somerset Women’s Centre or volunteer for the anniversary workshops, visit The Nelson Trust or email gemma.berry@nelsontrust.com

Previous article
Highbridge sailing enthusiast, 13, qualifies for Topper world sailing championships
Next article
Local MP Tessa Munt calls for energy rise scrapping for pensioners

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
-0.7 ° C
2.1 °
-1 °
91 %
1.1kmh
74 %
Mon
8 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com