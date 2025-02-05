Burnham-On-Sea MP presses for ‘vital’ bus service improvements in the area

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox is stepping up his calls for improvements to local bus services after concerns were raised by residents in a recent survey.

Hundreds of responses highlighted key issues such as unreliable services, limited evening routes, and inadequate bus connections to villages and new housing estates.

As a result, the MP has met with senior representatives from First Bus to discuss the concerns.

He says he raised issues regarding service reliability, the need for later buses, and the lack of services in certain areas.

The MP adds that while First Bus acknowledged some ongoing challenges, including congestion and motorway diversions, they committed to reviewing specific problem areas, including routes with no current service despite the presence of bus stops.

The Burnham-On-Sea MP also says he has written to Somerset Council, calling on them to use Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding to address the issues.

Specifically, he asked the Council to support additional buses on congested routes to improve reliability; subsidise later finish times on rural routes to encourage greater usage; and expand services to under-served areas such as Wilstock, Stockmoor, Puriton, and Chilton Trinity. He also called on the council to consider improving routes with existing bus stops but insufficient service, such as along Love Lane in Burnham-On-Sea.

In response, Cllr Richard Wilkins, Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, has acknowledged the concerns and confirmed that they would be fed into the council’s considerations.

He also stated that the Council is in discussions with National Highways and the Police about motorway-related congestion and working with contractors to minimise disruption caused by roadworks.

Commenting on the response, Ashley Fox told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Bus services are vital for many residents, and I am pleased that both First Bus and Somerset Council have recognised the need for improvement.”

“While there is work to be done, I will continue to push for tangible changes that make a real difference to passengers in the constituency. The council must also be mindful of the need to coordinate the organisation of roadworks so as to minimise delays to bus services.”

“I welcome the Council’s assurance that my proposals will be considered, and I will follow up to ensure action is taken.”