Burnham-On-Sea MP presses Somerset Police for tougher action on anti‑social behaviour

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has met senior Somerset Police leaders to press for tougher action on anti‑social behaviour following growing concern from residents and businesses across the constituency including in Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge.

In a meeting with Somerset’s Chief Superintendent, the local MP set out what he described as clear and persistent problems that are undermining confidence in town centres and neighbourhoods, as we first reported here in June.

He said residents are increasingly frustrated by issues caused by a small number of individuals, and that they expect to see firm, visible policing in response.

Ashley Fox told police that businesses report difficulties when trying to report incidents, and that some feel the situation is now affecting footfall and people’s willingness to visit.

He repeated his call for a Public Spaces Protection Order to tackle street drinking and associated behaviour, and said enforcement against persistent offenders must be stepped up.

He urged police to work directly with affected communities rather than relying on drive‑through patrols, and confirmed that video footage and photographs supplied by residents will be passed to officers to support enforcement where appropriate.

The discussion also covered recent unauthorised traveller encampments in Burnham‑On‑Sea.

Ashley Fox welcomed the swift response to the most recent incident but said residents expect the same decisive action every time.

Traders in the town have also told him they are seeing increasing problems with theft, abuse and anti‑social behaviour, which they feel are not being taken seriously enough.

Another major issue raised was the impact of repeated M5 closures. Ashley Fox said lengthy motorway shutdowns regularly bring surrounding roads to a halt, causing major disruption for residents, commuters and businesses.

He urged police to work with partner agencies to keep the motorway open wherever it is safe to do so and to reopen it as quickly as possible after serious incidents. He also stressed the importance of moving anyone requiring emergency treatment away from the carriageway swiftly so the motorway can reopen sooner. He said he will continue pressing National Highways and the Government to minimise disruption.

Speaking after the meeting, Ashley Fox said residents are “fed up with persistent anti‑social behaviour” and want to see it dealt with.

He said the meeting was constructive and that he will continue working with police, councils and the Government to ensure these concerns remain a priority. He encouraged anyone witnessing crime or anti‑social behaviour to report it to Avon and Somerset Police via 101, or 999 in an emergency, adding that every report helps build the evidence needed for action.

He also encouraged residents who feel repeated reports are not being addressed to contact his office so he can raise those cases directly.