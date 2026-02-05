8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 05, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea MP raises concerns over youth unemployment in Commons debate
News

Burnham-On-Sea MP raises concerns over youth unemployment in Commons debate

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has challenged the Government over rising youth unemployment during a House of Commons debate on youth hubs.

Speaking in the chamber, Ashley welcomed the Government’s initiative to support young people into work and training, but warned that wider economic conditions must allow such programmes to succeed.

He told the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: “Of the 170,000 payroll jobs lost since the election until November 2025, some 45% involved young people. How does his scheme cope with that?”

He also raised concerns about the impact of national tax policy on employment levels.

In response, Secretary of State Pat McFadden said the Government remained focused on improving access to training, skills and employment opportunities through joined‑up employment services.

Following the debate, Ashley said he was worried that conflicting Government policies were affecting young people’s prospects.

He said the impact of current economic measures was being felt by businesses and young workers, adding that while he supported efforts to reduce youth unemployment, departments needed to work more closely to ensure policies aligned.

 

Previous article
Trees removed on Burnham M5 roundabout to make way for new lane through centre
Next article
Traders sought to run food concession in Burnham-On-Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8.3 ° C
8.7 °
7.3 °
82 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com