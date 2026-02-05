Burnham-On-Sea MP raises concerns over youth unemployment in Commons debate

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has challenged the Government over rising youth unemployment during a House of Commons debate on youth hubs.

Speaking in the chamber, Ashley welcomed the Government’s initiative to support young people into work and training, but warned that wider economic conditions must allow such programmes to succeed.

He told the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: “Of the 170,000 payroll jobs lost since the election until November 2025, some 45% involved young people. How does his scheme cope with that?”

He also raised concerns about the impact of national tax policy on employment levels.

In response, Secretary of State Pat McFadden said the Government remained focused on improving access to training, skills and employment opportunities through joined‑up employment services.

Following the debate, Ashley said he was worried that conflicting Government policies were affecting young people’s prospects.

He said the impact of current economic measures was being felt by businesses and young workers, adding that while he supported efforts to reduce youth unemployment, departments needed to work more closely to ensure policies aligned.