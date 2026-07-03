Burnham-On-Sea MP raises fresh concerns in Parliament over Coastguard payment changes

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has this week raised fresh concerns in Parliament about proposed changes to payments for volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers, warning that the move could affect recruitment and retention of volunteers in Burnham and other coastal communities.

Speaking during a Westminster Hall Debate on Wednesday 1st July titled Coastguard Volunteers: Remuneration and HMRC Guidance, the MP said the changes risk discouraging volunteers who play a vital role in responding to emergencies along the Bristol Channel.

As reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, the change follows a Court of Appeal ruling which means the previous system of compensating volunteers for time lost from work can no longer continue.

The MCA has announced plans to stop paying hourly renumeration to coastguard rescue officers for responding to incidents and training, following the landmark court ruling. Coastguard volunteers currently receive around £11 an hour, but the MCA plans to change these after a Court of Appeal judgement which classed responders as “workers” instead.

In Parliament, Burnham’s MP highlighted the importance of the local team. Ashley Fox said: “In Burnham-On-Sea, we have a fantastic coastguard team and rescue officers. They are dedicated volunteers who respond to incidents along one of the most challenging stretches of coastline in the country. The Bristol channel has one of the highest tidal ranges in the world, and the risks are very real.”

The MP adds: “When people get into difficulty, it is these volunteers who respond, often within minutes. Following the recent court ruling and changes to policy, many of those volunteers now face losing the limited financial compensation that they receive in return for their valuable efforts. I have spoken to members of the Burnham-On-Sea coastguard team, who are deeply concerned about what that means for their future involvement.”

“The payments were never a salary, but they made it possible for people to continue volunteering. One officer of many years, who shared his thoughts with me, said: “Call Outs never come at a ‘convenient’ time. The money we earn would never replace the time lost, but it does soften the blow.”

“It is often said that rescue officers do not volunteer for financial reward but out of a strong sense of duty and community spirit. However, the modest compensation recognised the very real costs involved: travel, time away from work and the disruption to family life.”

“I understand that the MCA must operate within the law, and that the Court of Appeal ruling has created a complex situation. It is, though, sad to see these committed volunteers penalised as they have been.”

“I urge the Government to look at what they can do to continue supporting our volunteer coastguards and would be grateful if the Minister addressed these questions when he sums up.”

“What assessment has been made of the impact on recruitment and retention? In constituencies such as mine, a reduction in volunteer numbers would have a direct impact on public safety.”

“Is the Minister satisfied with the MCA’s engagement with volunteer coastguard teams? I end by thanking the coastguard volunteers in Burnham-On-Sea and across the country.”

The Minister listened and was urged to intervene, pause the MCA’s remuneration changes, and ensure a proper consultation goes ahead that respects Coastguard Officers and protects the future of the service. The debate’s key outcome was political pressure with MPs placing responsibility on the Government to address what was called by Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland, as a “crisis of leadership” within the MCA.

A spokesperson for the MCA previously said: “After careful consideration, we are moving the coastguard rescue service to a revised volunteer model, to best protect the future of the service. This decision follows a legal judgment, which means we need to change how the service operates. This new model protects choice, flexibility and the ability for people to volunteer alongside their primary employment.”

“We deeply value and recognise the significant service coastguard rescue officers provide along our coastline, and we will be supporting them during this transition. The coastguard rescue service will continue to maintain a robust, effective search and rescue response, ensuring the highest quality of service and levels of safety.”

The MCA also said volunteers would continue to receive training, equipment, uniforms, personal protective equipment and operational support under the new arrangements.