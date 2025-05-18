Burnham-On-Sea MP raises Somerset asylum accommodation concerns to Home Secretary

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has written to Home Secretary to air his concerns over Somerset asylum accommodation.

He is calling on Yvette Cooper to reassess the current number of asylum resettlements for Somerset, explaining that it is “critical” to ensure that local people are not forced out of their homes by rent increases, or waiting too long for social housing due to housing pressures.

Burnham’s MP writes: “I am writing to you in advance of a motion being submitted to Somerset Council ahead of the full council meeting on Wednesday 21 May 2025 about Housing Pressures in Somerset.”

“Large numbers of asylum seekers continue to arrive in the UK. Until such time as the numbers reduce, if indeed you are ever successful in your goal, there will be a requirement to resettle those seeking asylum across the country.”

“Somerset is required to allocate 826 asylum accommodation bedspaces (one of the highest in the region), as well as planning for the Afghan Resettlement Programme.”

“While I appreciate the need for all areas to support vulnerable displaced people through ring-fenced government funding, I believe the number allocated to Somerset is currently too high and doesn’t take into consideration a number of other pressures on accommodation.”

“There is huge demand on local social housing and the private rental sector stemming from major infrastructure projects such as Hinkley Point C and the Gravity Enterprise Zone.”

“My constituents are understandably worried that the additional burden of a high number of asylum seekers will tip an already under-pressure housing market into crisis.”

“Given this, I am asking you and your Department to reassess the current number of asylum resettlements for Somerset.”

“It is critical to ensure that local people are not forced out of their homes by rent increases, or waiting too long for social housing, because the Government has failed to understand the pressures we face.”