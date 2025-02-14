Burnham-On-Sea MP says Labour’s Border Bill will fail to stop illegal migration

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP Ashley Fox has criticised the Government’s approach to illegal migration, describing the new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill as “seriously underpowered” and failing to deliver effective deterrence.

Speaking in the House of Commons during the Bill’s Second Reading, Ashley Fox highlighted the frustration among his constituents over Britain’s inability to stop illegal crossings.

He said: “Many people in my constituency of Bridgwater are angry and frustrated at Britain’s approach to illegal migration. They can see hundreds of people every week getting into small boats to cross the Channel.”

“They pay for a place in a small boat because they know that once they set foot on British soil, there is almost no prospect of them being deported. That is morally wrong. It brings the whole immigration system into disrepute.”

Highlighting the rise in the asylum backlog and the 6,000 additional migrants housed in hotels since the general election, Ashley Fox dismissed the Home Secretary’s claim that previous legislation had failed.

He pointed to the success of the UK-Albania agreement, which significantly reduced the number of Albanian small boat arrivals, as evidence that deterrence works when applied effectively.

Ashley Fox warned that by scrapping deterrence measures and failing to offer credible alternatives, the Government was sending a message to people smugglers and illegal migrants that Britain’s borders are open.

He said: “By making it clear that they would repeal the Rwanda scheme before it started working, without coming up with any alternative deterrent, the message from the Labour Party has been sending to would-be illegal migrants is ‘come and have a go.’ Is it any wonder that illegal crossings are up 30% since the election?”

Ashley Fox made clear his opposition to the Bill, stating that it lacked a clear plan to tackle illegal migration and protect the UK’s borders. He added: “This government is not in control of the borders.”