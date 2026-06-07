Burnham-On-Sea MP to raise local concerns over Coastguard payment cuts in parliament

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox says he will raise concerns in Parliament after the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed it will scrap hourly payments for its 3,500 volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers from September.

As reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, the change follows a Court of Appeal ruling that paid volunteers could be classed as workers. It has sparked anger among Coastguard teams nationwide — including in Burnham-On-Sea — who fear it will lead to fewer trained responders being available for emergencies.

Mr Fox said the decision risks undermining safety along the Somerset coastline.

The MP told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean are coastal communities who rely upon the coastguard to keep us and our visitors safe. I am therefore very concerned by the decision of the MCA to no longer provide hourly payments to its volunteer Rescue Officers.”

“It seems inevitable that fewer people will feel able to volunteer for the Coastguard if they will not be reimbursed for time lost from work. I understand this decision arises out of a Court decision on whether hourly payments may cause a volunteer to be regarded in law as an employee.”

“I shall be raising this issue in Parliament to seek assurances that this change of policy will not reduce the level of safety cover provided to those who live by and visit our coasts.”

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards are among thousands of volunteers who will no longer receive hourly payments for attending incidents, training sessions or operational duties. While the MCA says volunteers will still be able to claim some compensation for certain activities, many teams say the loss of regular remuneration will make it harder for them to leave work at short notice, particularly during weekdays.

One local volunteer, who asked not to be named, said they were “shocked” by the decision, warning that it could force some responders to step back from duties. They said the small payments helped offset lost earnings and that without them, attending call-outs during working hours would become impossible for many.

Burnham’s Coastguard team responds to many incidents each year in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean, including mud rescues, missing‑person searches and water emergencies. Volunteers fear the changes could place extra pressure on neighbouring teams and increase response times during life‑threatening incidents.

Nationally, some senior volunteers have already stepped down, and others warn the service could face a significant drop in availability if experienced responders leave.

The MCA says the new model will “protect choice and flexibility” for volunteers and that the Coastguard Rescue Service will continue to provide a robust search and rescue capability. A spokesperson said the agency “deeply values” its volunteers and will support them through the transition.

However, with concerns growing across the country, local teams and MPs are now waiting to see whether the Government will intervene — and whether the changes will affect the safety of those living by and visiting the Somerset coastline.