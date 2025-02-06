VIDEO: Burnham-On-Sea MP speaks in Parliament on protecting local coastal water quality

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has spoken in Parliament this week on the importance of improving water quality for coastal communities, particularly in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean.

During a debate on the Water Special Measures Bill, the MP emphasised the vital role that clean bathing water plays in supporting local tourism and providing a healthy environment for residents.

“It’s important for the tourism industry and for local people who enjoy those beaches that we improve the quality of our bathing water, so I welcome the Water Special Measures Bill that is before us,” said Ashley Fox.

The Bill includes measures to block bonuses for water company executives who pollute waterways, introduce criminal charges for persistent offenders, impose automatic fines, and expand independent monitoring of sewer overflows.

Burnham’s MP welcomed these steps but also pushed for additional safeguards to ensure that penalties directly benefit local communities.

Speaking in favour of two proposed amendments, the MP called for a Water Restoration Fund that would ensure fines levied on water companies go towards environmental improvements rather than be absorbed by the Treasury.

He also called for stronger penalties for water companies – preventing companies from passing fines onto consumers by mandating equivalent reductions in customer bills when civil penalties are imposed.

“This is important because otherwise, the water company that has been fined will simply pass on that fine to consumers, meaning there is no real penalty for wrongdoing,” the MP adds. He has urged the government to support these measures to ensure fines serve as deterrents and lead to tangible improvements in water quality.