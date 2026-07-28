Burnham-On-Sea MP urges Government to protect summer jobs for young people

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has called on the Government to give local seasonal businesses the flexibility they need to keep offering summer jobs to young people, after raising concerns in the House of Commons about new employment rules.

Speaking during a Commons debate, he warned that changes introduced under the Employment Rights Act could make it harder for local hospitality and leisure businesses to take on extra staff during busy periods.

He says several employers in Burnham-On-Sea fear that the new right to guaranteed hours may discourage them from recruiting casual workers when good weather brings a surge in visitors.

Drawing on concerns raised by local businesses, Ashley Fox questioned whether the rules could leave employers obliged to offer guaranteed hours to staff they only need during peak periods, potentially reducing opportunities for young people looking for their first job.

He told MPs that many Burnham-On-Sea businesses rely heavily on seasonal trade and need the freedom to respond quickly when demand rises. He warned that instead of helping young people into work, the changes risk shutting them out by making it more costly and complicated for businesses to take them on.

Shadow Business Minister Gareth Davies agreed with the concerns, saying businesses need flexibility and cautioning that unnecessary restrictions could prevent young people from entering the workforce.

Ashley Fox adds: “Many of our hospitality businesses in Burnham-On-Sea rely on seasonal trade. They need the flexibility to take on extra staff when the weather is good and demand increases.”

“Instead of helping young people into work, these changes risk shutting them out by making it harder and more costly for businesses to take them on.”

“That first summer job teaches confidence, responsibility and valuable workplace skills. We should be making it easier, not harder, for young people to gain that experience while giving businesses the flexibility they need to respond to seasonal demand.”

The debate highlighted wider challenges facing young people entering the workforce, including employment costs, regulation and the availability of seasonal work. The Government chose not to move its amendment, and the Opposition motion was agreed without a division.