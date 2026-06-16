Burnham-On-Sea MP warns Coastguard payment changes could hit local service

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has raised concerns in Parliament about changes to payments for volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers, warning that the move could affect recruitment and retention of volunteers in Burnham and coastal communities across the country.

Speaking during Transport Questions in the House of Commons, he challenged ministers over the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s decision to end hourly payments for volunteer rescue coastguards.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported on the local concerns here.

The change follows a recent Court of Appeal ruling, which means the previous system of compensating volunteers for time lost from work can no longer continue.

Burnham-On-Sea is home to a busy Coastguard Rescue Team, with volunteers regularly responding to mud rescues, missing‑person searches and coastal emergencies alongside other organisations such as BARB, the RNLI and Police.

The MP said the new payment rules risk making it harder for people to give up their time.

Ashley Fox told MPs that the decision “threatens the safety of Burnham-On-Sea” and other coastal communities, adding that many volunteers simply cannot afford to lose income when called out on emergency duties. He warned that “fewer people will be able to volunteer” if they are no longer reimbursed for lost earnings.

Transport Minister Keir Mather acknowledged that the Court of Appeal judgment meant the previous arrangements could not remain in place, but insisted the Government was committed to keeping volunteers “at the heart of the Coastguard service”.

After the exchange, Ashley said he remained concerned that removing compensation for lost work time could deter people from volunteering, particularly those who cannot afford unpaid absences.

He said volunteer coastguards are a vital part of the emergency response network and stressed the importance of ensuring coastal communities such as Burnham-On-Sea do not lose the volunteers they rely on.