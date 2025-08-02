Burnham’s MP raises alarm over soaring welfare costs and defends benefit cap in debate

Burnham-On-Sea’s Member of Parliament, Ashley Fox, has sparked fresh debate over the future of the UK’s welfare system, warning that it is “growing unsustainably” and could reach £100 billion by the end of the decade.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, the MP backed calls to retain the two-child benefit cap, arguing that taxpayers should not be expected to subsidise larger families where parents are not in work.

Speaking in the opposition day debate, Sir Ashley questioned the current welfare system: “Why is it that someone on benefits should not have to make the same choices and sacrifices as someone in work?”

“Why should a taxpayer who is unable to afford to have more children subsidise the third, fourth or fifth child of someone not in work?” he asked.

The Labour government has confirmed it will not commit to lifting the two-child benefit cap until it is clear how it will be paid for. It follows pressure from some MPs from Labour and Reform UK to scrap the cap, which was introduced by the Conservatives in 2017.

The comments came as part of a wider debate led by Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whatley, with Labour ministers pushing back against Conservative claims.

Employment Minister Alison McGovern criticised the Tory record, stating that 4.5 million children are currently growing up in poverty, a legacy she attributes to 14 years of Conservative governance.

Ashley also took aim at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, questioning his recent pledge to scrap the benefit cap despite previously opposing such measures.

“Reform supporters in my constituency are rather puzzled by his decision. It suggests that [Farage] is not guided by any political principle, but is chasing votes in the red wall, where he hopes to win seats from the Labour party. In my view, that confirms that he is wholly unserious about governing this country”, Ashley added.

The independent think tank Policy Exchange has forecast that spending on health and disability benefits alone could hit £100 billion by 2029, further fuelling concerns about long-term affordability.