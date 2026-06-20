Burnham-On-Sea MP welcomes government U‑turn on under‑16s social media ban

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox has welcomed the government’s decision to reverse course and introduce a ban on social media use for under‑16s, saying the move will help protect children from online harms.

The announcement followed growing pressure from campaigners and Conservative MPs, who have been calling for tighter safeguards amid rising concerns about the impact of social media on young people. Mr Fox said the change of direction was the result of sustained efforts to push the issue forward.

He says the Conservatives had “forced the government’s U‑turn to protect children from online harms,” adding that bereaved families, health professionals and campaigners had played a crucial role in keeping the issue in the spotlight.

“Despite the dither and delay, the Conservative team and I welcome the announcement of the government’s U‑turn on a social media ban for under‑16s,” says the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge MP.

“Labour tried to kick this issue into the long grass, and it is because of the hard work of campaigners that they have not been able to run away from these measures that will protect our children here in the Burnham and Bridgwater constituency.”

Mr Fox also criticised other parties, saying Reform “are not serious about protecting our children online” and would reverse the changes and repeal the Online Safety Act. “Only the Conservatives have the team and the plan to put the interests of our children first,” he added.

Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott said it was “shameful” that it had taken political pressure for the government to act, but welcomed the outcome. She said Conservatives had continued to fight for families affected by online harms, adding that the change “will finally help parents and protect childhood.”

Recent research has highlighted the scale of the issue. Children now spend almost three hours online each day, with 70 per cent of teenagers exposed to videos of real‑life violence. Many young people say their relationship with their phones feels unhealthy, including 71 per cent of secondary school pupils and 89 per cent of university students.