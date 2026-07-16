Burnham-On-Sea MP welcomes U-turn on controversial Coastguard payment changes

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has welcomed the government’s decision to halt plans to stop paying coastguard volunteers for their time on call-outs and training after some threatened to quit over the move.

“This is a huge victory for the incredible men and women who protect our coastline,” says MP Ashley Fox. “I welcome the decision but it is shambolic that the Government let things get so out of hand.”

It comes after UK government transport minister Keir Mather said on Thursday (July 16th) he had listened to the views of coastguard rescue officers (CROs), and now a move to an expenses-only model would not go ahead.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) had originally said it needed to “change how the service operates” after a court classed responders as “workers” while they were carrying out their duties. The minister said the government would explore options for how the volunteers could be rightfully rewarded and have the flexibility to serve their communities.

The MCA said it had “heard the strength of feeling” on the proposed changes. A spokesperson added: “We have agreed with Ministers to pause plans to move to a revised volunteer model.”

“The work of the service is vital to keeping people safe, and this pause gives us the time to engage extensively with our hard-working officers, understand more deeply the potential impact of any changes, and ensure their views help inform the decisions we take on how to shape the service.”

CROs make up the bulk of the Coastguard Rescue Service (CRS), the volunteer arm of HM Coastguard – with several in Burnham-On-Sea.

There are more than 3,500 of them who carry out rescues around the UK’s coast, including those stuck in mud, water and on cliffs, as well as assisting in searches for missing people. They are officially classed as volunteers, but can claim about £11 per hour for responding to callouts or undertaking training exercises.

A minimum payment equivalent to three hours – about £33 – can be claimed even if in an incident is resolved before that. However, the MCA wanted to remove that payment later this year after a judgement from the Court of Appeal in January.

It ruled that while CROs were described as “volunteers”, a contract came into existence whenever they attended callouts or training sessions for which they had a right to claim payment. The issue was first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com on June 4th.