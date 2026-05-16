Burnham-On-Sea mum and daughter raise huge £8,300 for charity with London Marathon run

A Burnham-On-Sea mum and daughter have raised an incredible £8,300 — and still rising — for a charity close to their hearts from completing the recent London Marathon.

Holly and Rosie MacBeth took on the 26.2‑mile challenge in support of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, the organisation founded by Holly 29 years ago following her own breast cancer journey and in memory of her mum.

Holly said the emotional run was a tribute every step of the way.

“We ran in memory of her. Every step was for her. Every bit of pain we felt is nothing compared to what people fighting cancer go through every day,” she adds.

Holly says: “We’ve raised £8,299 and still rising, which is absolutely incredible. Thank you so much to all supporters who have followed us in our training and supported from the start to the finish.”

Somerset Breast Cancer Now describes itself as a charity “steered by world‑class research and powered by life‑changing care”, offering support for anyone affected by breast cancer and aiming for a future where everyone diagnosed can live well.

Residents wishing to support Holly and Rosie’s efforts can still donate via their fundraising page.