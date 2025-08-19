18.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 20, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea mural being restored after vandalism paint attack

A tribute mural to a British Army soldier in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is being restored after being damaged earlier this month.

The artwork, which honours a soldier from the Royal Welch Fusiliers, was defaced with white paint in an incident on Tuesday 5th August outside The Boss Lounge in Burnham’s Chapel Street, as reported here.

Now, local tattoo artist Dan Kilduff — known professionally as Inkphoria — has stepped forward to repaint the mural with permission from The Boss Lounge, which owns the wall.

Dan, who is based in Bridgwater but has strong ties to Burnham-On-Sea, said: “Burnham has a great selection of street art and seeing someone deface a mural that honours this country is outrageous and shocking.”

He added: “The whole town was disgusted, and I decided to make a stand and show that vandalism won’t be tolerated here.”

