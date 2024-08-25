Burnham-On-Sea music and arts festival BOSfest to return next weekend

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual music and arts festival BOSfest is set to return to the town centre with three days of free entertainment.

The event will be held on Friday 30th August, Saturday 31st August and Sunday September 1st.

Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “BOSfest 2024 is looking like an absolute belter.”

“We’ve got a great line-up of acts, including two bands coming all the way from the Holland, as well as local musicians and some from further afield.”

The Ritz will host bands on both the Friday and Saturday with psychedelic rock and roll surf band The Surfin Birds headlining on the Friday.

Locals Vermin and Keith O’Connell will also be on the bill along with Cornish 2-piece indie rock riff band Taunts.

“Alternative indie band Hallan will be heading an awesome lineup on the Saturday which also includes IDoris with their mummycore riotpop, the beautiful voice of Mariska from Soccer committee, and the rap poetry of Samantics among others,” adds Tanya.

“Also in the Ritz Gatsby Lounge on Saturday afternoon we have some amazing local poets reciting their work, a very talented bunch of writers and definitely not to be missed.”

“The Victoria Hotel will play host to a full line-up of great bands on Saturday including Dutch punks Fords Fuzz Inferno and Bristol indie band Adult Leisure, culminating in headliners Karl Phillips and The Rejects, bringing a mix of ska, punk, grime and more.”

“The Boss Lounge and Bar will be hosting electronic dance music where An-X-Ception and Leyline Records will present a fantastic line up of DJs throughout the day and into the evening and with Ryder Emcee, Leystn, AOP and Steve M included.”

“Also within the road closure in Victoria Street will be a community stage hosting Magic Luke who who after his show will be doing a little balloon modeling and some close-up magic.”

“Also look out for some folk from Tricorn, while The Chalice Morris Men will also be back there too and the brilliant Tone Def and the Distraction will be bringing the outside entertainment to a close in the late afternoon.”

On Sunday, the festival moves to the Manor Gardens where young local rock band Antic Aces will be kicking off the afternoon, fabulous folk duo The Kahunas will also be playing, while headlining will be the exciting contemporary dance band Filta.

Present on both days will be Kats Circus skills Workshop and Kidzone. Every year our costs go up and it becomes harder and harder to put on the whole event for free.

Tanya adds: “We are extremely grateful for the grant that we received from the Town Council but it only covers 14% of our overall costs so please if you see someone with a collection bucket and you can spare some change it is very much appreciated and needed in order to safeguard the events future.”

“Please come along and enjoy a great weekend of free entertainment, we can’t wait to welcome you all again.”

The line-ups and set times are available here.