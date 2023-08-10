Burnham-On-Sea’s annual music and arts festival BOSfest is set to return this autumn with a varied line-up of live entertainment, organisers have announced this week.

The event is set to take place on September 1st, 2nd and 3rd at venues across the town centre.

Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “the event will begin on the Friday night at The Ritz Social Club with Bristol-based band Droogs. Our headliners that evening are welsh band Trampolene who have supported both Kasabian and The Libertines among others and who we are really excited to have come play here for BOSfest.”

“On Saturday both the Victoria Hotel and The Ritz will have awesome full line-ups of fantastic live music from around 12pm. Opening with local musicians the Elswoods in the Vic and Gem in The Ritz , with XSLF headlining later in the Ritz and Giant Robot Bodies headlining in The Vic at the close of the day.”

“There will be plenty of variety in both venues, brought to you from local musicians and others from further afield playing a myriad of different genres from punk to ska to folk and rock you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll love throughout the day.”

“Outside on Saturday, we’ll also have our community stage in Victoria Street playing host to The Chalice Morris Men, Family entertainer Nutty Noah, Shanty band The Beach’d Bouys and more. Also present will be Kidzone, Face Painters, Create You with free childrens crafts as well as Kat with her Circus Skills workshop.”

“Head on down to the Ritz Gatsby Lounge 2pm to 4pm to hear some really talented local poets reciting their work. Also in the library at 12 pm we have the Arquebus Trio performing a set of their beautiful folk music defo not to be missed. Sunday as always brings this years festival to a close in Manor Gardens.”

“The fabulous Worlewind band are opening an afternoon of non stop music, we’ll also be welcoming the wonderful Rock Choir, Funky Monkey Bubble Klub, September Son and ending the afternoon with fantastic Pogues tribute The Phogues. Please check out our Facebook page for full line up information and news. We can’t wait to welcome you all this September for a great weekend of free entertainment.”