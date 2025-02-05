Burnham-On-Sea music lovers invited to step back into the sixties for night of nostalgia

Burnham-On-Sea music lovers are being invited to step back into the sixties for a night of nostalgia.

Burnham’s Princess Theatre will be hosting a night of live music on Friday 20th June featuring The Beatles, The Who, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Monkees, The Small Faces, The Beach Boys, and The Searchers, brought to life by The Zoots.

“Step back into the 1960s and become a judge of the era’s finest acts on Juke Box Jury or

Opportunity Knocks,” says a spokeswoman.

“Imagine a world where the audience has never heard of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, or any of the eight legendary groups set to perform live on stage.”

“You’ll vote for your favourite band to advance to the grand final and determine the best act of the night.”

“The show is hosted by Lauren Potter, who will introduce each act with the charm and flair of classic Variety Shows.”

“Lauren also performs iconic hits from Dusty Springfield, Cilla Black, Nancy Sinatra, Lulu, and timeless Motown classics.”

“Get ready for an evening of brilliantly performed songs, laughter, and electrifying excitement as the competition builds to the finals — where you decide the winner!”

The performances come to life thanks to The Zoots, a multi-award winning group who have toured 35 countries, renowned for their spectacular recreations of 1960s music since 2009.

Tickets, priced £25, are on sale for The 1960s Talent Show by clicking here.