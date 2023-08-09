Burnham-On-Sea musician Ryder Emcee has launched his new single this week with positive feedback.

He says the new song, called ‘My Story’, has been viewed over 30,000 times on Facebook.

”The song has a double meaning of life in general for me but also what a lot of people are feeling in 2023 in this country,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It’s my 10th song I’ve released after the album last year. It’s had nearly 30,000 plays on Facebook and I’ve had a number of radio stations asking for radio edits so they can play them and interview me.”

“My second album called ‘Ryder Emcee – The Renaissance’ is due to be released this time next year when we are also planning a big event to help launch the next project.”

To access the new single, see his Facebook page Ryder Emcee or Leyline Records or on other social media including Apple Music