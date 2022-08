Burnham-On-Sea musician Ryder Emcee will be performing a live set of five songs on Saturday 27th August in Burnham High Street.

He will perform the music outside the Laptop Shop at 11am ahead of his album launch in a few days’ time.

“His debut album ‘Flying The Flag’ will be released on Saturday 3rd September in Marine Cove during the town’s BosFest music and arts festival,” says a spokesman.

“Come along and support him this weekend.”