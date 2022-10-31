A Burnham-On-Sea musician has released a new single this week.

Taylor Topham, who is a familiar local face for his concerts and busking in Burnham High Street, has launched the single ‘Wildfire’.

Taylor told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “‘Wildfire’ combines passages from the forgotten ancient language of Sanskrit drawing influences from time connecting with the land and people of many parts of Asian culture. I wanted to take a different approach lyrically to allow a warm embodiment of love and acceptance of the movement of time and change in the hearts of those who listen.”

“The first Sanskrit passage Om Namah Shivaya is a pointing inward to relax the mind, embody peace and remove negativity a powerful mantra still used today. Om Arkaya Namaha also bringing the mind and breathing to peace.”

“Originally named ‘Peonies After Rain’ due to the opening line referring to the scattering of petals that occurs to a peony flower when exposed to rain which emulates the crossroads many of us experience in life where we are uncertain of the future but beginning to awaken to our purpose in life.”

Click here to download the new track.