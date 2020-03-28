A Burnham-On-Sea musician will hold a live online gig today (Saturday) to raise funds for a mental health charity.

Taylor Topham is well known locally for busking in Burnham High Street but is unable to perform at the moment due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

Instead, he will be performing a gig on Facebook from 5pm to entertain people online while raising funds for Mental Health UK, a support charity.

“I can’t busk at the moment and I’ve had a bunch of gigs cancelled sadly, but I wanted to try and put something together so that I can still share some music with people,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Mental health awareness is super close to my heart so I’m just going to put a link there for donations for anyone who would like to support something that I think will be affected for a lot of us during these times.”

“I’m sure I’ll do a few more gigs like this throughout this time for sure — it’ll be my first ever live gig so I’m sure it’ll be a lot of fun.”

“I’ll perform a number of new songs that I’ve written and several that I will be recording once this current situation is over, plus a bunch of covers too.”

You can watch at http://www.facebook.com/taylortophammusic