Burnham-On-Sea Open Tennis Tournament set to be held at Avenue Tennis Club

Avenue Tennis Club is gearing up for one of its biggest weeks of the year as the Burnham-On-Sea Open Tennis Tournament is held from 16th to 22nd August, bringing competitors from across the country to the town for a full schedule of high‑level matches.

The Grade 3 British Lawn Tennis Association event will see players ranging from under‑eights to over‑forty‑fives take to the courts, with the club inviting spectators to enjoy what is expected to be a strong showcase of tennis in a welcoming setting where hot and cold refreshments will be available throughout the week.

The Burnham-On-Sea Open is part of a packed summer programme at the club. Just days after the final ball is struck, Avenue will host the Somerset County Closed Championships from 23rd to 28th August, when top players from across Somerset compete for county titles across multiple age groups. Club members will be among those taking part, and spectators are again encouraged to come along and support local players.

Junior tennis will take centre stage on 6th September when the club hosts the Under‑9 Somerset Red Dragon Finals Day. Youngsters from across the county will compete for the Red Dragon crown following a series of qualifying tournaments held at venues throughout Somerset earlier in the year.

The club’s own internal championships are also under way, with draws made in early August and finals day planned for 20th September. Men’s and Ladies’ practice nights continue weekly, and new players are welcome to join in. Details are available via Avenue Tennis Club.

Avenue will also stage a series of junior and senior competitions throughout August and September, including under‑8, under‑10, under‑14 and under‑18 events, the annual Grade 3 Burnham-On-Sea Open, the Somerset County Championships and the U12 County Cup on 12th September. The kitchen will be open during major tournaments, and a barbecue is planned for the club championships final.

Membership at the club runs annually from 1st April, with a range of options available. Members benefit from free use of the club’s floodlit astro‑turf and hard courts, advance booking privileges, access to the clubhouse and bar, use of a battery‑operated ball machine, discounted coaching and a full programme of social events. More details can be found via membership information.

Coaching for juniors and adults is led by Head Coach Tim Seymour, who offers group sessions, private lessons, cardio tennis and holiday camps. His programmes run throughout the week and summer holidays, with booking available through his website. Friday junior sessions continue throughout the year, supported by qualified LTA coaches Vinny Duddy and Megan Rundle, with the club’s bar open for families during the evening.

The club’s popular Wednesday supper evenings also continue, offering a sociable night with a wide choice of food, desserts and cheese and biscuits. Bookings can be made via the organiser, with details shared on the club’s Facebook page. The clubhouse and bar are available for private hire.

Avenue Tennis Club says it is proud to offer a friendly, inclusive environment for players of all ages and abilities, with a busy summer ahead and plenty of opportunities for residents to get involved, whether through playing, spectating or joining one of the club’s social events.