Burnham-On-Sea over-75s social group appeals for volunteer hosts and drivers

A Burnham-On-Sea social group for residents aged over 75 is calling for new volunteers to help continue its monthly tea parties, which offer a lifeline of friendship to older people experiencing loneliness and isolation.

The group, which meets on Sunday afternoons, is entirely volunteer-led and urgently needs more hosts and drivers to keep the gatherings going.

Volunteer tea party hosts are asked to welcome guests into their homes once or twice a year, providing refreshments and a warm, friendly atmosphere. Each gathering lasts around two hours and includes older guests, volunteer drivers, and a group coordinator.

Volunteer drivers play a key role by collecting guests from their homes, accompanying them to the tea party, and returning them safely afterwards. Drivers also stay to help serve refreshments and socialise.

A spokesperson for the group said: “These tea parties are more than just a cuppa—they’re a vital connection to the outside world for many older people who may otherwise feel isolated. We’d love to hear from anyone who can spare a few hours to help.”

Volunteers will receive online training and support from Re-engage, the charity behind the initiative. The roles are open to all ages.

Become a tea party host

To become a tea party host you’ll need to:

Attend a 30-minute online volunteer group induction

Complete an ID check

Provide a reference

Complete online volunteer training modules

Tasks include:

Welcoming older people and volunteers into your home and making them feel comfortable.

Safely preparing and serving refreshments for the tea party group.

Ensuring that your home is safe and accessible for the tea party group.

Following the guidance in the online volunteer training so that the tea parties are safe, enjoyable, appropriate and in line with our charitable aims.

Keeping in regular contact with the tea party group coordinator so they know when you’re available to host, and so you know how many people to expect and if there are any dietary requirements.

Reporting any concerns to the tea party group coordinator.

Keeping your knowledge and training up to date by reading our monthly volunteer newsletter – Re-engage Matters.

Become a tea party driver

To become a tea party driver you’ll need to:

Attend a 30-minute online volunteer group induction

Complete an ID check

Provide a reference

Complete online volunteer training modules

Tasks include:

Calling the older guests to remind them about the tea party and to check that they’re still able to attend.

Keeping in regular contact with the tea party group coordinator so they know when you’re available to drive, and so you know which older guests you’re driving.

Planning your route so you can safely collect the older guests and drive them to and from the tea party in good time.

Collecting one or two older guests, driving them to the tea party and driving them home again afterwards.

Staying at the tea party to help serve refreshments and to socialise with the older guests and other volunteers.

Following the guidance in the online volunteer training so that the tea parties are safe, enjoyable, appropriate and in line with our charitable aims.

Reporting any concerns to the tea party group coordinator.

Keeping your knowledge and training up to date by reading our monthly volunteer newsletter – Re-engage Matters.

To apply or learn more, visit: Re-engage: Volunteer to meet & help older people monthly