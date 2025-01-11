3.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 12, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea pantomime ‘Aladdin’ set to be held this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is hosting a fun-filled traditional pantomime this week when Burnham District Pantomime Society performs Aladdin this month. 

Burnham and District Pantomime Society is performing shows from January 29th to February 2nd.

Gavin Holman from Burnham District Pantomime Society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Join Burnham District Pantomime Society for a fun-filled pantomime.”

“A long time ago in Old Peking Town, Widow Twankey ran a laundry with her two sons, Wishy who wasn’t very clever and Aladdin who had dreams of marrying the Princess May-Ling, something that he thought was impossible as he was poor and May-Ling was destined to marry into wealth.”

”Meanwhile, the wicked sorcerer, Abanazer, has plans to find the magic lamp. However Aladdin is the only person pure enough to secure it and release the Genie.”

”Once the Genie is out, the adventure begins and Aladdin’s life is changed forever.”

Tickets are on sale, from £15, by clicking here.

