Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s popular Parkrun is set to return in June, it has been announced by organisers this week.

The well-supported runs, which start at Apex Park, have been suspended for over a year due to restrictions on gatherings during the pandemic.

However, with the easing of the lockdown underway, organisers from Burnham Harriers have announced their plan for the restart.

The group’s Stuart Anderson says: “It has been over a year since parkrun occurred, but I can confirm that parkrun is due to restart in England on Saturday June 5th, subject to the lifting of lockdown continuing as per the government guidelines.”

“Junior parkrun (Cheddar and Weston) is starting on Sunday 11th April with initial restrictions to children aged 4-10.”

“We are regularly updated by the national parkrun team, and will follow their advice regarding making the event as safe as possible.”

“We also recognise the value of exercise in a social group, which many park runners have missed over the last year.”

Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5km event each Saturday at 9am, starting in Apex Park. Participants need to register once with parkrun to obtain their own personal number.

Stuart adds: “We welcome everyone, whether you are able to run, walk or a bit of both. We also rely on a large group of volunteers on the day, which is also very rewarding.”