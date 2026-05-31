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Burnham-On-Sea Party In The Park in Manor Gardens set to return on Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor music concerts will return to the Manor Gardens on Sunday June 7th.

Party In The Park will be held in the Manor Gardens from 12.15pm-5.15pm with an afternoon of free music.

Organiser Mike Murphy from CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — says: “We are delighted to hold the next in our summer of events with Party In The Park and a great line-up of music.”

“Our performers include Juice, Two Days As a Chimp, The Dark Horses, Arquebus and Dave Eldergill.”

There will also be a bar, refreshments and stalls.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — have been holding the outdoor music events for over 30 years. 

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