Burnham-On-Sea Party In The Park to be held in the Manor Gardens on Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor music concerts returns to the Manor Gardens this Sunday (May 5th).

Party In The Park will be held in the Manor Gardens from 12.15pm-5.30pm with an afternoon of free music.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — are celebrating their 30th year of events.

CADS Chair Mike Murphy says: “Party In The Park will see Keith O’Connell welcomed back to start off the day followed by the great threesome of Arquebus with their first album.”

“We will give a warm hello to Buzzard who are sure to entertain followed by super riffs from The Jury who are not to be missed and the day is completed by the legendary SnakeSnakeSnake.”

“A bumper raffle is promised, plus stalls and a kids zone and refreshments with cider, wine and soft drinks on sale at the bar.”

More events are also planned on Sunday June 9th and Sunday July 5th, with more details on Burnham-On-Sea.com soon.