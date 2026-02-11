10 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 11, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea's Peacocks store submits new plans for building upgrades
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Peacocks store submits new plans for building upgrades

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Peacocks store

Burnham-On-Sea’s Peacocks store has submitted a new planning application for upgrades to its High Street building.

The store has been closed for over a year while a major refurbishment and external repairs of the building are underway. No re-opening date has yet been announced.

The latest plans include removing old timber panels on the flat roof and installing a protective handrail plus replacing existing air‑conditioning condenser units with two new, more energy‑efficient units.

According to the planning statement with the application: “The property already is a ‘modern’ purpose-built retail unit having previously traded as Peacocks and will revert to doing so on completion of works currently being undertaken by the landlords.”

The new application from Peacocks Stores Properties Ltd has reference 11/26/00005 and will now be considered by Somerset Council’s planning team.

Previous article
Brean Theme Park reveals it WILL re-open despite liquidation last week
Next article
Burnham MP welcomes government decision to reject Somerset Council Tax hike of 11%

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10 ° C
10.6 °
9.4 °
95 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com