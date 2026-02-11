Burnham-On-Sea’s Peacocks store submits new plans for building upgrades

Burnham-On-Sea’s Peacocks store has submitted a new planning application for upgrades to its High Street building.

The store has been closed for over a year while a major refurbishment and external repairs of the building are underway. No re-opening date has yet been announced.

The latest plans include removing old timber panels on the flat roof and installing a protective handrail plus replacing existing air‑conditioning condenser units with two new, more energy‑efficient units.

According to the planning statement with the application: “The property already is a ‘modern’ purpose-built retail unit having previously traded as Peacocks and will revert to doing so on completion of works currently being undertaken by the landlords.”

The new application from Peacocks Stores Properties Ltd has reference 11/26/00005 and will now be considered by Somerset Council’s planning team.