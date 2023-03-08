A Burnham-On-Sea pensioner has this week celebrated her 100th birthday with two parties after receiving a card congratulating her from King Charles.

Rachel Kybird, who lives at Towans Care Home in Burnham-On-Sea, celebrated with her family and then enjoyed a second party with residents at the care home.

Towans spokeswoman Jo Boobyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Rachel is an amazing lady who certainly doesn’t look 100.”

“When we asked what entertainment she would like for her special day she immediately said she loves ‘Maria Florey’ so we arranged for Maria, an entertainer, to come in.”

“Rachel shared her celebrations with her family and residents who were all very keen to help her celebrate. Everyone had a great time and after the entertainment Rachel and her family enjoyed Bucks fizz and a high tea!”

“It was her actual birthday on Sunday and she went out for a big family meal with 25 of her family who had travelled from across the world to be with her. She even had a card from King Charles which was wonderful!”