A Burnham-On-Sea pensioner has been celebrating her 100th birthday with friends and carers.

Dorothy Kingston, who is known to friends as Doris, has been a Burnham resident since she was four years old.

The centenarian spent her day with visits from family and friends and a small party with some of her carers from Neighbourhood Care – with a cake and balloons.

She received over 110 greetings cards, collected by Neighbourhood Care, with some even coming from abroad such as the Netherlands.

There was also one very special greetings card from The Queen.

She also received vouchers for a fish and chip supper and a trip to the hair dressers from the team at Neighbourhood Care.

Doris was in the Wrens and also worked as a cleaner at bookmakers William Hill for over 20 years.

Asked how she felt to be 100, she said “the same as being 99!” but she added that she’d had a lovely day and thanked everyone for their kind wishes.