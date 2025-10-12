Burnham-On-Sea MP to host Pensioners’ Fair offering support and advice for older residents

A special event aimed at supporting older residents in Burnham-On-Sea is set to take place next month, hosted by town MP Ashley Fox.

The Pensioners’ Fair will be held on Friday 7th November from 10am to 1pm at Burnham-on-Sea Methodist Church in College Street.

Organised in partnership with The Waffle Hub, the fair will bring together a wide range of local organisations, charities and businesses to offer advice, support and opportunities for older people and their carers.

The event is free to attend and promises a welcoming and informative atmosphere, with refreshments available and the chance to speak directly with exhibitors.

Among those attending will be Burnham & Weston Energy Company, Morland Hub, Nationwide Building Society and Age UK Somerset, offering guidance on topics including health, wellbeing, volunteering and local services.

Ashley Fox, MP for Burnham, says: “Our older residents contribute so much to the life of our communities, and I want to make sure they have easy access to the advice, support and opportunities available locally.”

“Whether you’re looking for information or simply want to connect with others, this event is designed to help and showcase what’s happening across Burnham-on-Sea and the wider area.”

All will be welcome to attend. For more information or to enquire about exhibiting, email ashley.fox.mp@parliament.uk.