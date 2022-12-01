A Burnham-On-Sea pet supplies shop has this week opened a new pet grooming salon service.

Paws and Bark in Burnham’s Victoria Street has launched its new ‘wash and posh’ salon, offering a wide range of services.

Owner Donna Berry says: “We are constantly asked if we offer the service as a lot of local groomers have not been taking on new clients. So we’ve converted a back room into a full grooming service area and also offer nail clipping and related pet services.”

“In our second year of trading, we’ve noticed that our customers have come to trust us when it comes to their pets and so it seemed only natural to expand the business.”

“We are also now the local stockist for Pro Dog raw food with deliveries available.”

“The shop is open 10-2pm and salon hours are flexible. Appointments aren’t always necessary.”