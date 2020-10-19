Two Burnham-On-Sea photographers have launched a new visual arts studio in the town centre in an effort to provide local artists with a new place to display their work.

Jacob Dear and George Manchip have opened The Brickworks Studio in a vacant unit in Victoria Court in Burnham’s Victoria Street.

It aims to provide a place for creatives to show their work, film and record vlogs and podcasts, and display their fruits of their work.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Jacob says the hub is a not-for-profit enterprise that is meeting a strong local need for an art venue.

“We have received immensely positive feedback over the last few days – local people have wanted a venue like this for years.” he says.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has given its backing to the project with a £2,500 grant towards the set-up costs.

And the project has been backed by The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre, which will be partnering on projects. “Beccy, who runs the theatre, has been very supportive and we hope to organsise split exhibitions with work on show in both locations,” adds Jacob.

He says the hub’s first event will be a photography exhibition in December, providing the Covid regulations allow it.

“We then intend to hold monthly 3-4 day pop-up shows and exhibitions when the work of the local artists will be on display,” he adds.

For more details, see ‘The Brickworks Collective’ on Facebook.