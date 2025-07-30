15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea photography exhibition of local scenes held
News

Burnham-On-Sea photography exhibition of local scenes held

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A photographic exhibition featuring images from a year-long series of daily walks in Burnham-On-Sea has been held.

The exhibition, titled simply ‘Walking’, was displayed at St John’s Church in Church Street, Highbridge.

The display by John Ruffle captured a daily stroll taken along Burnham-On-Sea seafront and the River Brue path into Highbridge.

The series of photographs offered a unique lens on this familiar route, showcasing its beauty and changes through the seasons.

John told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There was a good amount of interest with a steady flow of visitors and positive feedback.”

Previous article
Former Burnham-On-Sea school teacher’s cycle across UK starts tomorrow
Next article
One person taken to hospital after crash in Burnham-On-Sea

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
15.6 ° C
17.4 °
14.5 °
85 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
23 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com