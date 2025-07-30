Burnham-On-Sea photography exhibition of local scenes held

A photographic exhibition featuring images from a year-long series of daily walks in Burnham-On-Sea has been held.

The exhibition, titled simply ‘Walking’, was displayed at St John’s Church in Church Street, Highbridge.

The display by John Ruffle captured a daily stroll taken along Burnham-On-Sea seafront and the River Brue path into Highbridge.

The series of photographs offered a unique lens on this familiar route, showcasing its beauty and changes through the seasons.

John told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There was a good amount of interest with a steady flow of visitors and positive feedback.”