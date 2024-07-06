Burnham-On-Sea Picnic In The Park to be held in Manor Gardens today

Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor music concerts returns to the Manor Gardens today (Sunday, July 7th).

Picnic In The Park will be held in the Manor Gardens from 12.15pm-5.15pm with an afternoon of free music.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — are celebrating their 30th year of events.

CADS Chair Mike Murphy says: “Picnic In The Park will see a great afternoon of entertainment. Our first act is the fabulous voice of Taylor T. We love him in the High Street and on tour and now a full presentation of songs from the albums and his own best selection.”

“After much discussion we have Emily with her powerful voice supported by Graham. She will stop you in your tracks. I can’t wait to hear her sing followed by the best in vintage rock from Rogue with great earthy singing!”

“This year we have a bumper raffle with loads of prizes for all. We have tried so hard to book the talented musicians that make up Mossflower and this is the first time we have succeeded! Come along and support them and their most recent album. There’s promises a super set from a top band.”

“And to finish the day, the band of the year, Juice, who are a band full of energy and dance tunes for everyone!”