Burnham Police appeal for witnesses as man is arrested after Berrow crash leaves two hurt

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was arrested and two people were hurt in a late-night crash in Berrow.

Police say a car collided with a wall in Coast Road, Berrow at around 11pm last Saturday (May 18th). The driver and a passenger were taken to hospital and a man was arrested.

A Police spokesperson says: “We were called by the ambulance service shortly before 10.55pm on Saturday 18th May to a report that a car had collided with a wall in Coast Road, Berrow.”

“Officers attended alongside the fire and ambulance services and closed the road. The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.”

“A 39-year-old man was arrested for driving without a licence, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has since been released under investigation.”

“If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5224127667.”