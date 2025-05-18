Burnham Police, Coastguards, BARB and RNLI in early morning search for missing person

Burnham-On-Sea Police, Coastguards, BARB and the RNLI were called out during the early hours of Sunday morning (May 18th) to search for a missing person.

A vulnerable person was reported missing on Burnham beach and the town’s marine rescue crews were called out to assist the search at around 1.20am.

As the RNLI lifeboat and BARB hovercraft were bring prepared for launch, the positive news came through that local Police had safely found the missing person near Burnham Pavilion.

The teams were able to stand down and head home to resume their night’s sleep.