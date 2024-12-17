Burnham-On-Sea Police, Coastguards, BARB and RNLI launch successful search for missing man

Burnham-On-Sea Police, Coastguards, BARB and RNLI crews were called out on Monday morning (December 16th) to search for a missing person in the River Brue estuary.

Police raised the alarm at around 9am after a man was reported to be missing.

Coastguards called on BARB’s volunteers to undertake a foot search of the banks of the estuary while the RNLI launched their D-class lifeboat for a search of the shoreline.

Several Police drones were also launched at Apex Park and along the river estuary to carry out an aerial search.

After several hours of searching, Police said the missing person had been successfully found nearby.

A Police spokesperson said: “We were called out to a report of a missing man in his thirties, which we received at about 9am. The man was subsequently located and he’s now safe.”

Lifeboat volunteer crew Nick Prout said: “We searched the Brue, plus up to, and including, the sluice gates at the King Sedgemoor drain. Then, a shoreline search to the lower lighthouse.”