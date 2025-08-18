Burnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal after children involved in collision with car

Burnham-On-Sea Police have this week appealed for witnesses and any dashcam or other footage after two children were involved in a collision with a car in the town last month.

The incident took place between 4.30 and 5.30pm on Thursday 17th July on Rosewood Avenue.

“The boy, 11, and girl, nine, were both riding a push bike. Thankfully, their injuries – grazes and bruises – did not need hospital treatment,” says a spokesperson.

“The driver of the silver Honda Civic involved stopped briefly, before leaving the scene.”

“A man was later interviewed by police in connection with the incident and enquiries continue.”

“Officers are especially keen to trace a man in a van who stopped to make sure the children were all right and helped them to get home.”