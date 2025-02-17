Burnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal after motorcycle and quad bike stolen from property

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal after a KTM Duke motorcycle and quad bike were stolen from a property in the town centre.

A Police spokesperson says: “We received an online report on Wednesday 12th February relating to the theft of a motorcycle and quadbike from a property in College Street, in Burnham-On-Sea, on Wednesday 9th October last year.”

“Enquiries are ongoing but if you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, please contact 101 referencing 5225037799 to the call handler.”