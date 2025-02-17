2.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Feb 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal after motorcycle and quad bike stolen from property
News

Burnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal after motorcycle and quad bike stolen from property

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal after a KTM Duke motorcycle and quad bike were stolen from a property in the town centre.

A Police spokesperson says: “We received an online report on Wednesday 12th February relating to the theft of a motorcycle and quadbike from a property in College Street, in Burnham-On-Sea, on Wednesday 9th October last year.”

“Enquiries are ongoing but if you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, please contact 101 referencing 5225037799 to the call handler.”

Previous article
PHOTOS: Hundreds visit popular Highbridge model railway show
Next article
New RNLI lifeboat visits Burnham-On-Sea for training with local crews

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
2.4 ° C
2.8 °
1.1 °
85 %
2.7kmh
54 %
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com