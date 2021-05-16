Police have appealed for information after two motorbikes were stolen from a garden in Burnham-On-Sea early on Sunday morning (May 16th).

A black Yamaha YZFR 125 2010 and an M2R 140cc pit bike were taken from a property in Kingsway Road at around 2.30am.

The bikes were removed from a back garden, which was secured by a locked gate.

“The YZFR has a view scratches, and the front nose corner has a distinctive split by the front headlight, if you have heard or seen anything please report it to the police,” says a family member.

Call Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 5221 106 781, with any information.