Burnham-On-Sea Police have appealed for the public’s help in finding a wanted person.

Grant Warboys, 31, is wanted for failing to appear at court for assaulting two emergency workers.

A Police spokesman says: “He is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of average build, with short hair and a beard.”

“Warboys is known to frequent Bridgwater, Weston-super-Mare, Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and Taunton.”

“If you see Warboys, do not approach him, instead call 999 and quote 5222098378, or call 101 with any other information.”