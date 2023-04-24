Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted man who has links to the Burnham-On-Sea area.

They are trying to locate Ross Jeffrey who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

A spokesman says: “Jeffrey, 29, is wanted by police on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.”

“He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of average build, with short, brown hair. He has links to the Bristol, Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea areas.”

“If you see Jeffrey, do not approach him, instead call 999. If you have any information, call 101 and quote 5223090960.”