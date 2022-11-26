Burnham-On-Sea Police are seeking the public’s help to find missing 17-year-old Zaeden.

He has links to Bridgwater, Taunton, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

A Police spokesman said today: “Zaeden was last seen on Monday 14th November and we have grown increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

“He is described as around 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with green eyes and blond hair.”

“He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, grey jacket, Nike trainers and carrying a silver-grey bag.”

“He has links to Bridgwater, Burnham, Highbridge, Taunton, Bedfordshire, Preston, Southampton and Bournemouth.”

If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the police on 999 or 101, and quote reference 5222275334.