The public are being warned not to approach a wanted man who may be in the Burnham-On-Sea area after evading arrest since September.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police say a warrant for Ricky Horsford’s arrest was issued over a month ago but he remains at large.

The 41-year-old is wanted for breaching a court supervision order and in connection with ongoing enquiries into shop thefts.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest on September 21st  but have been unable to locate him.

Horsford is said to have links to Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Yeovil and Bridgwater. He is described as white, male, about 5ft 8ins, with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos, including a panther on his right arm.

A Police spokesman says in a new public appeal this week: “If you see Horsford, do not approach, call 999 giving reference 5223202454, or call 101 with other information.”

 

 
