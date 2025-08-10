Burnham-On-Sea Police issue new appeal to find missing person with links to area

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued a fresh appeal to find a missing person with links to the local area.

Officers have released this new photo of Simon, 41, who was last seen at around 4pm on Monday 4th August at Apex Park.

Police say they are growing concerned for his welfare.

A Police spokesman says: “He was reported missing on Tuesday and we are appealing for the public’s help to find him.”

“He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build. He has a shaved head and wears a gold hoop earring in one ear and has a tongue piercing.”

“He also has a name tattooed on his right arm. Simon has links to Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.”

If you see him, please call 101 and quote reference 5225220966.