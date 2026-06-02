Burnham-On-Sea Police issue new update on investigation into Apex Park assault

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued a fresh update on a serious assault that took place in Apex Park last week.

Emergency services were called to Apex Park in Marine Drive at 6:15am on Wednesday to reports of someone with a serious laceration to their wrist. When officers arrived, they found two more people with injuries, Avon and Somerset Police said.

In a new update issued on Tuesday June 2nd, Police say: “The victim has been discharged from hospital; his injuries are no longer considered to be life changing, while the other two victims were previously discharged to recover at home.”

Police add that all three suspects remain on conditional bail. A 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in the hours after the incident, while a 25-year-old man was detained on suspicion of the same offence last Thursday.

A Police spokesman confirms: ”We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and it is still thought to be isolated and the individuals are all known to each other.”

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware and continue to carry out high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area, and are available to anyone who wishes to speak with an officer or raise any concerns they may have.”