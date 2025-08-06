Burnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal to find missing person with links to local area

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal to find a missing person with links to the local area.

Officers say they are growing concerned for the welfare of Simon, 41, who was last seen at around 4pm on Monday (4 August) at Apex Park.

A spokesman says: “Simon has not been seen since 4pm on Monday (4 August) from Apex Park.”

“He was reported missing on Tuesday event and we are now appealing for the public’s help to find him.”

“He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build. He has a shaved head and wears a gold hoop earring in one ear and has a tongue piercing.”

“He also has a name tattooed on his right arm. Simon has links to Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.”

If you see him, please call 101 and quote reference 5225220966.